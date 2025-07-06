Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

