Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $403,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

