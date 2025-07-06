Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $265,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.