Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,873 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4%

DUK stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.