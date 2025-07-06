Crew Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 1.9%

NVR stock opened at $7,623.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,214.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7,444.59.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.