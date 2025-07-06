Crew Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.05.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

