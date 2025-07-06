Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 75 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

