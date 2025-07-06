Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 3.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

