CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

