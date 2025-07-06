CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $883,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.