Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Copart were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Copart by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Copart by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

