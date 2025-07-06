Contrasting Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leap Technology and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,309.45%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Leap Technology.

This table compares Leap Technology and Aethlon Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.77 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.10

Leap Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical N/A -221.38% -156.83%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Leap Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

