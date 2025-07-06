Contrasting Kinetik (KNTK) and Its Rivals

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion $244.23 million 46.16 Kinetik Competitors $4.68 billion $411.58 million 5.63

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kinetik has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.28, suggesting that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kinetik pays out 328.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 10.74% -8.05% 2.47% Kinetik Competitors -0.30% -34.90% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinetik and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinetik Competitors 238 1691 2930 97 2.58

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $56.56, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Kinetik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kinetik beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.