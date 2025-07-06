Contrasting Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and Natural Gas Services Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $660.80 million 1.67 $140.32 million $2.62 6.10 Natural Gas Services Group $156.74 million 2.04 $17.23 million $1.35 18.92

Innovex International has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 16.68% 7.14% 5.82% Natural Gas Services Group 10.53% 6.99% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovex International and Natural Gas Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 2 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.60%. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Innovex International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovex International beats Natural Gas Services Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, the company offers flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, it provides aftermarket services for its compressor and flare sales business; and exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors. It markets its products to exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; and oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

