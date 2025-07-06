Contrasting Funko (FNKO) and Its Rivals

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Funko to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Funko and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 1 1 2.75 Funko Competitors 117 910 998 28 2.46

Funko currently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 104.24%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.02 billion -$14.72 million -13.07 Funko Competitors $2.66 billion $100.62 million 3.19

This table compares Funko and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Funko’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Funko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.92% -5.01% -1.60% Funko Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Risk and Volatility

Funko has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko’s rivals have a beta of -0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko rivals beat Funko on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Bitty Pop!, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Soda brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

