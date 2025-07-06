Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

