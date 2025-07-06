Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,423 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

