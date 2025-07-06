Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,805 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

