Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $249.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

