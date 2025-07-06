Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

