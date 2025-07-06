Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 41,504 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

