Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

