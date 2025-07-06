Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.93.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0%

SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

