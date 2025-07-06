Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $428.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

