Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 2.0% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.