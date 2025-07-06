Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Stock Up 0.7%

GLW opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

