Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,667.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,701.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,546.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,802.79 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

