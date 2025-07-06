Comparing Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) and Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Alamo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -0.83% -0.05% -0.02% Alamo Group 7.25% 11.56% 7.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Alamo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alamo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.85 billion 0.37 -$5.56 million ($0.21) -51.05 Alamo Group $1.63 billion 1.68 $115.93 million $9.60 23.56

This table compares Titan International and Alamo Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alamo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Titan International and Alamo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 0 2 1 3.33 Alamo Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Titan International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Alamo Group has a consensus target price of $196.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.21%. Given Titan International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan International is more favorable than Alamo Group.

Risk and Volatility

Titan International has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamo Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamo Group beats Titan International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts. This segment also provides rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades and replacement parts, zero turn radius mowers, cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts, heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, tractor attachments, agricultural implements, hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators, self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles, and cutting blades. The company's Industrial Equipment Division segment offers truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers, pothole patchers, leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms, parking lot and street sweepers, excavators, catch basin cleaners, and roadway debris vacuum systems, as well as truck-mounted vacuum machines, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators. This segment also offers ice control products, snowplows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services, and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.

