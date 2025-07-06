Comparing Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 4.31% 5.28% 4.40% CCA Industries -80.62% -96.03% -71.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pola Orbis and CCA Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $61.29 million $0.22 45.23 CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.76 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -1.16

Risk and Volatility

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pola Orbis beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

