Comparing Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) & Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.04 million 9.04 $710,000.00 $0.37 12.70 Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 4.13 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.17% 75.91% 75.91% Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.