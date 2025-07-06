Comparing Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery and Hamilton Beach Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Howden Joinery alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery 0 2 0 1 2.67 Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery and Hamilton Beach Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery $2.97 billion 2.42 $318.58 million N/A N/A Hamilton Beach Brands $659.79 million 0.39 $30.76 million $2.44 7.71

Howden Joinery has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Beach Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery and Hamilton Beach Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Beach Brands 5.11% 21.59% 8.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Howden Joinery pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hamilton Beach Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hamilton Beach Brands pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Howden Joinery beats Hamilton Beach Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens. The company also provides consumer products under the Hamilton Beach and Proctor Silex brands; products under the Hamilton Beach Professional in the premium market; farm-to-table and field-to-table food processing equipment under the Weston brand; countertop appliances under the Wolf Gourmet brand; garment care products under the CHI brand; cocktail delivery system under the Bartesian brand; air purifiers under the Clorox and TrueAir brands; and water filtration systems under the Brita brand. In addition, it offers injection care management system under the Hamilton Beach Health brand; and commercial products under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and the Proctor Silex Commercial brands, as well as supplies private label products. The company sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety store and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, restaurants, fast food chains, bars, hotels, and other retail outlets. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.