Comparing FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) & Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and FB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 16.75% 9.93% 0.94% FB Bancorp -5.39% -1.93% -0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and FB Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $50.36 million 3.28 $8.49 million $2.61 18.77 FB Bancorp $85.90 million 2.66 -$6.21 million N/A N/A

Prime Meridian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Bancorp.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats FB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About FB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.