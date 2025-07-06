Comparing Enviri (NVRI) and Its Peers

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enviri to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enviri alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -5.39% -3.43% -0.61% Enviri Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Enviri has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviri’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enviri and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enviri Competitors 324 1120 1895 131 2.53

Enviri currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Enviri’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enviri is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviri and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.34 billion -$127.97 million -5.72 Enviri Competitors $3.57 billion $273.35 million 30.24

Enviri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enviri competitors beat Enviri on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.