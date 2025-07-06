Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $65,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 528.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 742,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 624,011 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

