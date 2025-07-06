Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RNP opened at $22.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

