Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cognex by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

