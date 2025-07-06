Cloud Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.1% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after buying an additional 514,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

