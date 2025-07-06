Cloud Capital Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE:CAT opened at $399.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.84. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
