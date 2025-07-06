Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 389 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.