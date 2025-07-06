Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 160,879 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,336,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 397.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 384,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

