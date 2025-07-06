Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,695 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

