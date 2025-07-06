Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 615.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.86. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

