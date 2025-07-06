Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

