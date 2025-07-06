Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of InvenTrust Properties worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,461,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 659.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2377 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.04%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.