Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 485,872 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

