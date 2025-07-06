Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,679,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after buying an additional 753,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.