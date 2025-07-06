Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

