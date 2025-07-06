Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $29.18 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $787.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $865.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

