Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $24.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Argentarii LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

