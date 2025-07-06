Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.76. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Chemring Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

